Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 901,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,840. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

