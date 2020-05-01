Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 901,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,840. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.