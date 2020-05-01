Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 205,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRZN. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Insiders have acquired 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

