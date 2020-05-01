Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 38,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

