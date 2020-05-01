Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 13,774,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,193,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

