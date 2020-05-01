HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,600 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGM. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.99.

HTGM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,428. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. On average, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM).

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.