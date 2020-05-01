Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,661. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

