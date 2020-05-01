Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.45. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.82. 1,693,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,401. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

