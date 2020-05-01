Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.63. 5,386,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

