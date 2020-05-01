IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 171,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

