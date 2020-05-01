IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $104.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDA. Bank of America decreased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 278,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,364. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in IDACORP by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

