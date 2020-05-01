Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 176,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 53,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

