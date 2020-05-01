IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $280.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDXX stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.60. The stock had a trading volume of 761,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,109. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

