Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $12.73 on Friday, hitting $306.30. 84,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,232. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

