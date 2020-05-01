Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $356.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $356.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $319.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Illumina by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.