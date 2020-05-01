Image Scan (LON:IGE) Announces Earnings Results

Image Scan (LON:IGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON IGE traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2.07 ($0.03). 111,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. Image Scan has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.04.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

