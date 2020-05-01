IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at CSFB

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CSFB from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

Get IMI alerts:

LON:IMI traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 796 ($10.47). The company had a trading volume of 166,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 771.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.70. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.