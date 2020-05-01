ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.99) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (2.90) (($0.04)) by GBX (1.09) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

IMM traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.55 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,845. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. ImmuPharma has a one year low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 32.29 ($0.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

