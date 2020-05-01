ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.99) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (2.90) (($0.04)) by GBX (1.09) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.
IMM traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.55 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,845. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. ImmuPharma has a one year low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 32.29 ($0.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.