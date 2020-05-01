Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 864,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,590. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.