Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lessened by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397,278 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 7.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 13,033,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,827,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.