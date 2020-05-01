Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Releases Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:INFA traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 30,560,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,000. Infrastrata has a one year low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Get Infrastrata alerts:

Infrastrata Company Profile

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.