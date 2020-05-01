Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Releases Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:INFA traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 30,560,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,000. Infrastrata has a one year low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.
Infrastrata Company Profile
