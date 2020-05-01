Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $55.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingevity from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 1,572,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane H. Gulyas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

