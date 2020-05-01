Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.56 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,316. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

