Insider Buying: Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director William E. Hardy bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $172,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 101,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,208. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

