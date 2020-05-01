Insider Buying: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Purchases 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,092. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Immunomedics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

