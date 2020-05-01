Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.88. 2,551,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,801. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,341,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.