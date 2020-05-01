Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $784,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,837,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

