Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 39,900 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TCMD traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,751. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
