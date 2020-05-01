Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 39,900 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCMD traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,751. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

