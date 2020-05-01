Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 12,612 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 12,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

