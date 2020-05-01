Insmed’s (INSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,945. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 915.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

