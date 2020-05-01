Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

