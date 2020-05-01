Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.45. 3,764,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

