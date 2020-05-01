International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading 1.2% Higher

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.71, 1,979,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,758,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.