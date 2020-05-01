InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INXN. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. InterXion has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in InterXion by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 8,677.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

