InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INXN. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.
NYSE:INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. InterXion has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $102.66.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.