IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IntriCon worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

