Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $88,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 56.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Shares of INTU traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.72. 1,410,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,520. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $264.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

