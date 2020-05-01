Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $74,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $8.84 on Thursday, hitting $510.88. 562,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

