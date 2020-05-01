Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

