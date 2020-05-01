Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.64% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,175. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

