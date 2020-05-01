Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUT. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

