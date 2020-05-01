Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank owned 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,379,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,766 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 616,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,064,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 37,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

