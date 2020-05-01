Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,856,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,134,418. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

