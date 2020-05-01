Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,554. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

