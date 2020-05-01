Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Raised by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,732. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

