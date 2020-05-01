Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Bottomline Technologies worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 297.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

