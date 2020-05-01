Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 196.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,370 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vicor worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,457,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,917. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $393,254 in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

