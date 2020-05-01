Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,139 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 1.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

