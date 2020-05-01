Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 16,355,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,969,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

