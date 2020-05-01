Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 502,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,375. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.