Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.00. 7,569,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.