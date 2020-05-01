Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,613,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,889,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

